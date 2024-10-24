How to save yourself – or your employees – from overwhelming ‘technostress’ at work, according to a CU researcher

Endless work emails. Slack messages from coworkers. Virtual meetings on Zoom.

If these things boost your anxiety, you're experiencing something called technostress. Technostress can also include anxiety about keeping up with new technologies – or being replaced by them.

It makes employees miserable. Eeasing technostress at work is an ongoing struggle for employers, especially since technology seems to blur the boundaries between work and personal time.

Jason Thatcher is a University of Colorado researcher who studies how people do their jobs and use technology in the workplace. He teaches at CU’s Leeds School of Business.

In a recent paper, he argued that the key to reducing tech-related stress is to understand that individual employees will react to different technologies in different ways.

Jason spoke with ITN’s Brad Turner about how you and your boss,can lower the technostress you encounter at work.