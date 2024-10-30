© 2024
Hospitals in Colorado can charge wildly different fees for the same procedure. A new tool offers patients some clarity

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryBrad Turner
Published October 30, 2024 at 5:30 AM MDT
John Ingold is a healthcare reporter for The Colorado Sun.
John Ingold recently reported about new websites that could level out the market for hospital procedures in Colorado. Ingold is a healthcare reporter for The Colorado Sun and said that, "it becomes really difficult for us as consumers to actually apply our market pressure on hospitals," because the there is a lack of transparency.

Paying for a hospital visit often ends in a guessing game. For example, if you hurt your ankle and need an X-ray, you could pay a few hundred dollars – or nothing at all – depending on which hospital you go to and the deal they’ve negotiated with your insurance company.

That fluctuation in pricing from hospital to hospital is true for many procedures in Colorado.

But some new websites might help consumers find answers. One of them – ColoradoHospitalPrices.com – was developed by a nonprofit to let patients look up price estimates for various procedures and find the best value.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis was so impressed he promoted the site in a press conference last week. He said it’s a first step to creating market pressure that will level out price differentiation.

John Ingold is a health reporter for The Colorado Sun who has been covering this story. He spoke with In the NoCo’s Brad Turner about the these websites and how they could help Coloradans.

