An ice-free day on the Arctic Ocean? It’s coming sooner than we realized, a CU researcher says

Picture this: It's a summer day. You’re on a ship on the Arctic Ocean. You scan the horizon and you don’t see any sea ice on the surface of the water.

For much of our history, this would be a surreal scenario. The Earth’s northernmost region is typically covered in sea ice and snow year-round.

But a University of Colorado researcher says that vision is going to become a reality. And the first ice-free day on the Arctic Ocean may be closer than we think.

Dr. Alexandra Jahn , associate professor in the department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at CU Boulder, is part of an international research team that used climate models to predict when the first ice-free day in the Arctic might occur.

They found that day could happen within the next 20 years – and possibly in as few as three years.

“It will be a stark contrast, seeing this transition from this very white Arctic to now a blue Arctic,” Jahn said. “I think that will have a really big and stunning impact on people.”

The team’s findings were recently published in the journal Nature Communications .

Jahn’s prediction is getting plenty of attention from climate scientists who have been thinking about this scenario. She spoke with ITN’s Erin O’Toole about the findings, and what the consequences for the planet would be.