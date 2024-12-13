© 2024
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In The NoCo

Can’t stand throwing out your Christmas tree after the holidays? Try planting it in your yard instead

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published December 13, 2024 at 5:35 AM MST
When it comes time to decorate for the holidays, for many people a beautiful Christmas tree is the most essential piece.

And some people simply don’t want to let their Christmas tree go. So, they bring a live potted tree into their home, and then move it to their yard after the holidays to enjoy for years to come.

If that sounds like your kind of Christmas, our guest today has some tips to make it a reality.

John Murgel is a horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension. He says opting for a living Christmas tree isn’t a totally off-the-wall idea, but it’s certainly not for everyone.

He spoke with ITN’s Erin O’Toole about everything you need to know before you try to turn a potted holiday tree into a forever tree in your yard.

In The NoCo Christmas treesEnvironmentColorado State University (CSU)
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
