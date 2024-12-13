Can’t stand throwing out your Christmas tree after the holidays? Try planting it in your yard instead

When it comes time to decorate for the holidays, for many people a beautiful Christmas tree is the most essential piece.

And some people simply don’t want to let their Christmas tree go. So, they bring a live potted tree into their home, and then move it to their yard after the holidays to enjoy for years to come.

If that sounds like your kind of Christmas, our guest today has some tips to make it a reality.

John Murgel is a horticulture specialist with Colorado State University Extension. He says opting for a living Christmas tree isn’t a totally off-the-wall idea, but it’s certainly not for everyone.