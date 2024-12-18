A unique version of 'The Nutcracker' illuminates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood

A unique retelling of the holiday classic ‘The Nutcracker’ explores the history and cultural importance of Denver's Five Points neighborhood.

The Five Points Nutcracker replaces the story’s traditional characters with significant figures from Denver’s African American community. Five Points was once known as the “ Harlem of the West. ”

Duke Ellington’s jazz version of the music is the backbone of the production, and was the inspiration for the show’s director, Larea Edwards.

The production features actors and dancers from the performing arts group LuneASeas. Musicians from the Boulder Philharmonic will join jazz artist Tenia Nelson to perform the Ellington score.

Edwards spoke with ITN’s Erin O’Toole about the production. Performances take place Friday through Sunday at the Savoy Denver .