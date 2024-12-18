© 2024
In The NoCo

A unique version of 'The Nutcracker' illuminates the history of Denver’s Five Points neighborhood

By
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published December 18, 2024 at 5:35 AM MST
five performers, dressed in fancy party clothing from the 1930s, laugh together.
Courtesy of The Five Points Nutcracker/LuneAseas
"The truths that are locked in that story, that fight against good and evil, that protection for Clara, that love from her family... we are able to tell that because it's our real, actual story using those Five Points characters," says Five Points Nutcracker director Larea Edwards. The production uses a jazz score from Duke Ellington to tell the story of prominent Black figures from Denver's Five Points community.

A unique retelling of the holiday classic ‘The Nutcracker’ explores the history and cultural importance of Denver's Five Points neighborhood.

The Five Points Nutcracker replaces the story’s traditional characters with significant figures from Denver’s African American community. Five Points was once known as the “Harlem of the West.

Duke Ellington’s jazz version of the music is the backbone of the production, and was the inspiration for the show’s director, Larea Edwards.

The production features actors and dancers from the performing arts group LuneASeas. Musicians from the Boulder Philharmonic will join jazz artist Tenia Nelson to perform the Ellington score.

Edwards spoke with ITN’s Erin O’Toole about the production. Performances take place Friday through Sunday at the Savoy Denver.

A group of five jazz musicians play the music of Duke Ellington's The Nutcracker before an audience. At the back of the stage, the shadowy figure of a man in a cowboy hat fills a tall window. the other window shows a group of children and teenagers looking at the stage.
Courtesy of LuneASeas
Musicians from the Boulder Philharmonic perform Duke Ellington's jazz version of The Nutcracker

Performing Arts, Black History, Colorado History, Winter holidays
