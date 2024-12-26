© 2025
This tiny, scorpion-like creature is only found in caves near Boulder. Here's how a family discovered it

Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published December 26, 2024 at 5:35 AM MST
Larca boulderica as seen under a microscope, showing its crab-like pincers. This species of pseudoscorpion is about the size of a lentil, and was discovered in a cave near Boulder, Colo.
Larca boulderica as seen under a microscope, showing its crab-like pincers. This species of pseudoscorpion is about the size of a lentil, and was discovered in a cave near Boulder, Colo.

The Denver Museum of Nature and Science made an exciting announcement this year: A new species of cave-dwelling pseudoscorpion had been discovered in the foothills outside Boulder. Researchers named it Larca boulderica – a nod to the city of Boulder – and say the only place on the planet where you’ll find it is in just two caves near the Boulder Flatirons.

We reached out to David Steinmann, the research associate with the Museum of Nature and Science who found the new species. We thought he’d want to talk about his once-in-a- lifetime discovery. Instead, he told us that for him, it wasn’t a singular event at all. In fact, he kind of specializes in hunting for new species, and says he’s found at least 50 of them.

Steinmann joined host Erin O’Toole to talk about his unusual work, and what exactly a pseudoscorpion is. As we listen back to some of our favorite science-related interviews of 2024, we’re revisiting this one today.

In The NoCo ScienceBoulderDenver Museum of Nature and Science
