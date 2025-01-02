An electrical grid on the moon? Colorado School of Mines students work with NASA to make it possible

An electrical grid on the moon.

It’s an idea that could eventually power a small lunar colony and help take space travel to a new level.

And research by two Colorado School of Mines graduate students may help make it a reality.

Chris Tolton and Ken Liang built a prototype of that lunar grid and presented it during a recent competition run by NASA. The prototype worked – and Chris and Ken won a half-million-dollar prize to continue developing their idea.

Their vision ultimately includes mining minerals found on the moon to fuel lunar habitats, rovers, and spacecraft heading to more distant points in the solar system.

Tolton and Liang joined host Erin O’Toole to share more about their work, and how the future of space travel may be just a step closer than we think.