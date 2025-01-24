She’s a mom who serves in Congress. She says it’s time to stop sidelining lawmakers who are new parents

Members of Congress are required to show up in person to vote on any measures. That creates challenges for representatives who are in the final weeks of pregnancy, or who just gave birth.

U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen , a Democrat from Lakewood, understands these rules from experience. And she says they’re unfair. She’s due to give birth to her second child in a few days – which means she’s under travel restrictions, and unable to be in Washington to cast votes.

But Pettersen -- and several other representatives -- have proposed a solution .

Pettersen wants the House of Representatives to pass a resolution that would allow new or expectant parents to vote by proxy when they can’t be in Washington. That means they’d appoint another person to vote in their place.

But there’s been some pushback to the plan – including from House Speaker Mike Johnson, who says the proposal is unconstitutional.

Pettersen talked to host Erin O’Toole from her home in Lakewood about being an expectant mother in Congress – and the details of her proposal.

