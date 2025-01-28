© 2025
Want to help your kids be successful and resilient? A Fort Collins educator wrote a new handbook

Published January 28, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Deborah Winking, a woman with medium-length light brown hair and wearing a dark blue-green sweater, smiles for a photo. She is the author of the new book "Raising Capable Kids" - which was written to help parents encourage independence and resilience in their neurodivergent children.
Courtesy of Deborah Winking / Jessica Kingsley Publishers
"We know that every organism in this world grows through some amount of discomfort; in fact, we realize that neuroscience tells us that these cow paths in our brain turn into superhighways when we experience and adapt to little bits of adversity," says Fort Collins author and educator Deborah Winking. "We have parents who feel like, 'Oh, we've got to make our child safer and more comfortable,' when in fact, what we really need is to offer them some challenge."


Parents worry about getting parenting right: limiting screen time, teaching responsibility, helping with homework. It’s a lot of pressure.

Author Deborah Winking is an elementary school educator in Fort Collins. And she found her fears about raising a well-rounded child magnified after one of her children, Jack, was diagnosed with Sotos syndrome, a rare neurological disorder. Doctors weren’t optimistic that Jack would be able to live a full life.

But Deborah figured out how to support her son through childhood and school. Along the way she developed some guidelines for what it means to be a supportive parent.

Her newest book, Raising Capable Kids, distills years of her research and experience into a set of 12 habits for parents. She wrote it with families of neurodivergent kids in mind, but says she hopes her book is useful to any parent or teacher who wants their kids to grow into strong, curious and independent human beings.

Deborah spoke with host Erin O’Toole about some of the advice she offers to parents.

