As disasters roil the insurance market, can Colorado keep coverage viable for homeowners?

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleAriel LaveryBrad Turner
Published January 30, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
State Representative Kyle Brown represents Colorado's House District 12. He wears glasses and a white shirt, a blue tie, and a gray jacket as he smiles for the photo.
Courtesy of Rep. Kyle Brown
"I think we have to come to the realization that with climate change, the risks in our communities have changed; and we need to adapt. We need our insurance companies and our insurance market to adapt," says State Representative Kyle Brown. He and other lawmakers are working on bills to address the affordability and availability of homeowners insurance in Colorado.

The recent news stories about wildfires in California seem all too familiar to Coloradans. We see homes destroyed by wildfires here every year.

But we’ve also been hearing reports of a second, slower-moving disaster in news reports out of California: insurance companies pulling out of high-risk areas, leaving thousands of homeowners with no ability to get coverage.

That kind of crisis is something Colorado lawmakers are working to avoid here. Democrat Kyle Brown represents House District 12, which includes Louisville and Superior, in the state house. He knows about natural disasters firsthand, since that area saw hundreds of homes destroyed by the Marshall Fire three years ago.

Brown and other legislators are working on ways to limit these insurance problems in Colorado – even as natural disasters become more common and severe. He joined host Erin O’Toole to discuss some of the bills he’s introducing at the state Capitol.

In The NoCo InsuranceWildfiresHailstormsColorado Capitol
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
