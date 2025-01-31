© 2025
NPR News, Colorado Stories
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

A new report examines the lives of workers at a Greeley meatpacking plant

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published January 31, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
The Rainbow Motel in Greeley, Colorado, with a neon sign in the shape and colors of a rainbow, and signs reading "motel" and "vacancy," pictured at dusk. The motel was used to house refugees from Haiti who had just arrived in Colorado to work at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley.
Mary Anne Andrei for Mother Jones and the Food & Environment Reporting Network
The Rainbow Motel, located near the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley, at one point housed dozens of immigrant workers from Haiti and Benin, often with up to eight people per room. "The conditions were extremely tight; it was the dead of winter, and people felt sort of abandoned and stranded," says journalist Ted Genoways, whose audio investigation airs this weekend on Reveal.

JBS is one of the largest meat producers in the world. The company – which is headquartered in Greeley – reportedly earned $76 billion last year.

And the company relies on immigrant labor to keep their meatpacking plants, like the one in Greeley, operating.

A new story from the investigative journalism show Reveal offers a look at the community of immigrant workers at the Greeley plant. Many of them are Haitian, and many of them are here legally under what’s called TPS, or temporary protected status. Now, their future is uncertain as President Trump’s administration plans to take a harder line on immigration issues.

Investigative journalist Ted Genoways reported the new audio documentary for Reveal. He spoke with Erin O’Toole to share insights about the lives of JBS workers in Greeley, and the grueling work of slaughtering hundreds of cattle per hour on what Ted calls the “disassembly line.”

The Reveal episode is a partnership with the Food & Environment Reporting Network. It hits podcast feeds this Saturday, and airs Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on KUNC.

A black & white photo of journalist and editor Ted Genoways. He wears a button-down shirt and has a trimmed beard.
Photo of Ted Genoways by Mary Anne Andrei
Ted Genoways, senior editor at the Food & Environment Reporting Network, has covered the meatpacking industry for over a decade.

