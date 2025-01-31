A new report examines the lives of workers at a Greeley meatpacking plant

JBS is one of the largest meat producers in the world. The company – which is headquartered in Greeley – reportedly earned $76 billion last year.

And the company relies on immigrant labor to keep their meatpacking plants, like the one in Greeley, operating.

A new story from the investigative journalism show Reveal offers a look at the community of immigrant workers at the Greeley plant. Many of them are Haitian, and many of them are here legally under what’s called TPS, or temporary protected status. Now, their future is uncertain as President Trump’s administration plans to take a harder line on immigration issues .

Investigative journalist Ted Genoways reported the new audio documentary for Reveal. He spoke with Erin O’Toole to share insights about the lives of JBS workers in Greeley, and the grueling work of slaughtering hundreds of cattle per hour on what Ted calls the “disassembly line.”

The Reveal episode is a partnership with the Food & Environment Reporting Network . It hits podcast feeds this Saturday, and airs Sunday at 6:00 p.m. on KUNC.