A vaccine to prevent weight gain could soon be a reality. This CU scientist thinks the research is promising

A vaccine against weight gain could be on the horizon, according to new research from the University of Colorado Boulder.

The research shows that a particular strain of bacteria known as M. vaccae could help prevent obesity by reducing inflammation.

Chris Lowry is a professor of integrative physiology at CU and led the research. His study found that he could prevent mice from becoming overweight even when they were raised on the equivalent of an all-McDonald’s diet. When his team injected mice with M. vaccae, the junk food mice gained no more weight than mice with healthy diets.

Lowry spoke with Erin O’Toole about this research, and why he thinks it’s a promising solution for weight gain.