In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Many Democrats oppose federal immigration sweeps. Can state lawmakers do much about it?

By
Lucas Brady WoodsErin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published February 28, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
Hundreds of people look towards a large capitol building holding U.S. and Mexican flags.
Elaine Tassey
/
CPR News
Thousands of people gathered at the state Capitol, Feb. 5, 2025, as part of nationwide protests against President Donald Trump's executive orders and other actions.

Democrats in Colorado control the governor’s office and both houses of the state legislature. Many of them openly oppose the Republican Trump administration’s actions to ramp up arrests and deportation of immigrants without legal status in the state.

And those Democratic lawmakers have heard from many constituents in recent weeks who also oppose immigration raids.

But more than a month after Trump took office and sweeps began in places like Denver and Aurora, Colorado Democrats still haven’t determined how they plan to push back.

KUNC politics and legislature reporter Lucas Brady Woods spoke with Erin O’Toole to help explain what state legislators can – and can’t – do in the face of federal immigration enforcement.

You can find more of KUNC's statehouse coverage from the Capitol News Alliance here.

In The NoCo ImmigrationColorado LegislatureTrump Administration
