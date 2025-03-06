As NOAA faces staff cuts, one scientist argues its weather data is invaluable

The Trump administration announced recently it’s terminating hundreds of jobs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration . The announcement sparked protests, including one in Boulder in which NOAA supporters and employees took part.

The threat of layoffs at NOAA also led our guest to write a defense of the work the organization does.

Kari Bowen is an atmospheric scientist at the University of Colorado who works closely with, and has her work funded by, NOAA. Before working at CU, she spent 11 years as a meteorologist for the National Weather Service , which is part of NOAA.

Bowen argues that even if you don’t know what NOAA does, you might miss NOAA’s services if they’re slashed or privatized. She says NOAA, and the data from its weather satellites, are something many of us use every day.