As NOAA faces staff cuts, one scientist argues its weather data is invaluable

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:35 AM MST
A woman stands among a crowd holding up a sign that reads, "NOAA SAVES LIVES."
Emma VandenEinde
/
KUNC
President Donald Trump announced the termination of hundreds of jobs at National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently, sparking protests including one in Boulder. People, like Caroline Bruce (pictured here), held signs and chanted.

The Trump administration announced recently it’s terminating hundreds of jobs at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The announcement sparked protests, including one in Boulder in which NOAA supporters and employees took part.

The threat of layoffs at NOAA also led our guest to write a defense of the work the organization does.

Kari Bowen is an atmospheric scientist at the University of Colorado who works closely with, and has her work funded by, NOAA. Before working at CU, she spent 11 years as a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, which is part of NOAA.

Bowen argues that even if you don’t know what NOAA does, you might miss NOAA’s services if they’re slashed or privatized. She says NOAA, and the data from its weather satellites, are something many of us use every day.

A woman with long brown hair wears a blue shirt and smiles for the camera.
Courtesy of Kari Bowen
Kari Bowen is a Scientific and Administrative Manager at Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences at the University of Colorado Boulder (CIRES).

In The NoCo National Weather Service (NWS)University of Colorado (CU)Cooperative Institute for Research in Environmental Sciences (CIRES)National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
