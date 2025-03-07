Colorado’s forests release more carbon than they absorb, a new report says. Is that concerning?

It’s one of the first concepts you learned in science class: Trees take in carbon dioxide and release oxygen. It’s part of why forests play such a critical role in reducing carbon in the atmosphere.

Which is why a recent report on Colorado’s forests sounds a bit alarming.

Researchers set out to gauge how many tons of carbon are taken in by Colorado’s nearly 23 million acres of forest – and also how much carbon is emitted by those forests.

They found that forests in Colorado are actually releasing more carbon than they’re storing – which is surprising if you think back to those early science lessons and expect a forest to have the opposite effect.