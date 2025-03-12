Wolves killed their livestock, so Colorado wildlife officials cut these ranchers a check
State wildlife officials will pay nearly $350,000 to reimburse ranchers in Colorado’s high country who saw their livestock killed or harmed by wolves last year.
The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted to approve those claims recently. It’s a key part of the state’s program to reintroduce wolves. And it gets less attention than photos of newly released wolves turned loose by wildlife officials. It’s an acknowledgment that while voters support wolf reintroduction, actual wolves make life harder for ranchers.
We wanted to look at these reimbursements, so we reached out to KUNC’s very own wolf reintroduction expert, Scott Franz. He has been covering the wolf reintroduction for KUNC since they were first released on Colorado’s Western Slope in December of 2023.