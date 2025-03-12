© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

Wolves killed their livestock, so Colorado wildlife officials cut these ranchers a check

By
Ariel LaveryBrad TurnerErin O'Toole
Published March 12, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A closeup of two wolf paw prints in dried soil.
Shawn Scholl and Shannon Lukens
/
The Colorado Sun
A photograph of wolf tracks in Grand County in April 2023. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Officials confirmed the death for one of Colorado's recently introduced wolves in Larimer County this week. An investigation is ongoing, but the agency said it appears the wolf died of natural causes.

State wildlife officials will pay nearly $350,000 to reimburse ranchers in Colorado’s high country who saw their livestock killed or harmed by wolves last year.

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted to approve those claims recently. It’s a key part of the state’s program to reintroduce wolves. And it gets less attention than photos of newly released wolves turned loose by wildlife officials. It’s an acknowledgment that while voters support wolf reintroduction, actual wolves make life harder for ranchers.

We wanted to look at these reimbursements, so we reached out to KUNC’s very own wolf reintroduction expert, Scott Franz. He has been covering the wolf reintroduction for KUNC since they were first released on Colorado’s Western Slope in December of 2023.

In The NoCo WildlifeWolvesRanchingLivestock & Cattle
