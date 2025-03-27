© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How two CU Boulder researchers are working to keep an endangered language alive

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published March 27, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
Ambrocio Gutierrez provides input as CU students and Zapotec collaborators work on translations.
Rai Ferrelly
Two CU Boulder language scholars are working to keep a form of the Zapotec language — which is spoken primarily in Teotitlán del Valle — alive. Professor Ambrocio Gutierrez (pictured here providing input as CU students and Zapotec collaborators work on translations) grew up speaking this form of Zapotec.

Around the globe, thousands of languages are considered endangered – that's according to the language reference website Ethnologue. In many cases the people who speak them are passing away, and younger generations aren’t learning them.

But a pair of language scholars from the University of Colorado are working to stop these endangered languages from slipping away.

Zapotec is a family of languages that originated in Southern Mexico and Central America. Today, it’s spoken mostly in Oaxaca, Mexico. And even though about 500,000 people speak a form of Zapotec, it’s in danger of being lost.

Professor Ambrocio Gutierrez grew up speaking Zapotec and now leads this effort at CU Boulder along with his colleague Professor Rai Ferrelly. Their work focuses on a particular version of the language, spoken in the town Teotitlán del Valle.

They spoke with Erin O’Toole about their work – which includes writing a kind of dictionary for the language, as well as teaching others to speak Zapotec.

A nearly 300 year old church with two bell towers sits against a clear blue sky.
Gengiskanhg
/
Wikimedia
The family of Zapotec languages dates back thousands of years, originating in Mesoamerica.

