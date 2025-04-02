© 2025
In the NoCo
In The NoCo

How Longmont’s GoodLove Foods found its niche in the crowded gluten-free food business

By In The NoCo,
Ariel LaveryErin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published April 2, 2025 at 5:40 AM MDT
A man and a woman stand behind a table at a trade show talking to another woman. They are surrounded by banners and images displaying their products.
Annika Sisac
/
GoodLove Foods
Chennelle Diong and Justin Beaver started GoodLove Foods in Longmont. They aim to give people with Celiac disease and gluten intolerance delicious, bake-at-home products.

Gluten free foods are everywhere nowadays.

They’re designed for people with celiac disease and gluten intolerance – people who get sick if they eat gluten, which is a kind of wheat protein.

But our guest today thinks many of those products miss the mark. So, she did something about it.

Chennelle Diong and her husband, Justin Beaver – both of whom have celiac disease – founded GoodLove Foods. The company, which is based in Longmont, makes gluten-free comfort food, which customers buy frozen and bake at home. The company’s products include buttermilk biscuits and cinnamon rolls.

Chennelle says business at GoodLove Foods is taking off. A recent appearance on the TV show Shark Tank landed the company a $150,000 investment deal.

Erin O’Toole talked to Chennelle about why she started the company and where the idea came from.

KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
Ariel Lavery
Ariel Lavery grew up in Louisville, Colorado and has returned to the Front Range after spending over 25 years moving around the country. She co-created the podcast Middle of Everywhere for WKMS, Murray State University’s NPR member station, and won Public Media Journalism awards in every season she produced for Middle of Everywhere. Her most recent series project is "The Burn Scar", published with The Modern West podcast. In it, she chronicles two years of her family’s financial and emotional struggle following the loss of her childhood home in the Marshall Fire.
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC's new program and podcast In the NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
