How Longmont’s GoodLove Foods found its niche in the crowded gluten-free food business

Gluten free foods are everywhere nowadays.

They’re designed for people with celiac disease and gluten intolerance – people who get sick if they eat gluten, which is a kind of wheat protein.

But our guest today thinks many of those products miss the mark. So, she did something about it.

Chennelle Diong and her husband , Justin Beaver – both of whom have celiac disease – founded GoodLove Foods . The company, which is based in Longmont, makes gluten-free comfort food, which customers buy frozen and bake at home. The company’s products include buttermilk biscuits and cinnamon rolls.

Chennelle says business at GoodLove Foods is taking off. A recent appearance on the TV show Shark Tank landed the company a $150,000 investment deal.

Erin O’Toole talked to Chennelle about why she started the company and where the idea came from.