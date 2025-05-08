© 2025
In The NoCo

How Colorado’s small outdoor businesses are coping with pressure from Trump’s threatened tariffs

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad TurnerAriel Lavery
Published May 8, 2025 at 5:35 AM MDT
A man in orange waterproof gear rides a standup surfboard in a river
William Woody
/
Special to the Colorado Sun
"In some of these small mountain and rural communities, these smaller outdoor recreation businesses have an oversized impact," said Colorado Sun reporter Jason Blevins. "Everybody is a little concerned, watching how the uncertainty around these tariffs could impact these rural economies and these small businesses."

When people speculate about fallout from President Trump's threatened tariffs, they often talk about how tariffs on steel could drive up car prices, or how tariffs on some food products or imported wines will drive up prices at the store.

But tariffs are hitting some small outdoor recreation businesses in Colorado especially hard. Think about the price of a stand-up paddleboard or a ski jacket almost doubling. And some companies that sell Colorado-made products in other countries are cancelling orders altogether.

Colorado Sun reporter Jason Blevins recently spoke with the owners of several small outdoor companies about how the tariffs are hitting their bottom line. He talked with Erin O’Toole about how they’ll try to cope in the coming months amid the uncertainty.

The Mountain West News Bureau’s Rachel Cohen also reported on how tariff hikes could impact companies that make and sell outdoor gear. Find that story here.

