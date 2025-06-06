The Stanley Hotel is a Colorado icon. An unusual alliance could help the hotel thrive in the years ahead
The Stanley Hotel is a cultural landmark of Estes Park. It was built in the early 1900s, and soon became a popular Colorado getaway for wealthy vacationers.
But it's perhaps most well-known as the inspiration for Stephen King's The Shining.
Today, the hotel caters to horror fans with ghost tours, while visitors who prefer a calmer vacation enjoy watching herds of elk on the lawn and the perfect view of Longs Peak.
All of this has made the Stanley Hotel a huge part of Estes Park – and Colorado – culture. And an unusual team of investors and elected officials want to make sure the Stanley survives into the next century.
Colorado Sun reporter Jason Blevins wrote about the sale of the Stanley Hotel, which was finalized in May. He joined Erin O'Toole to talk about how this arrangement came together, and what the future of this Colorado institution might look like.