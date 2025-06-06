The Stanley Hotel is a Colorado icon. An unusual alliance could help the hotel thrive in the years ahead

The Stanley Hotel is a cultural landmark of Estes Park. It was built in the early 1900s, and soon became a popular Colorado getaway for wealthy vacationers.

But it's perhaps most well-known as the inspiration for Stephen King's The Shining .

Today, the hotel caters to horror fans with ghost tours, while visitors who prefer a calmer vacation enjoy watching herds of elk on the lawn and the perfect view of Longs Peak.

All of this has made the Stanley Hotel a huge part of Estes Park – and Colorado – culture. And an unusual team of investors and elected officials want to make sure the Stanley survives into the next century.