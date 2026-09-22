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In the NoCo
In The NoCo

An Estes Park filmmaker’s final project examines the ailing Colorado River – and asks if anyone is listening

By In The NoCo,
Erin O'TooleBrad Turner
Published September 22, 2026 at 5:35 AM MDT
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Documentary filmmaker Nick Mollé looks over Lake Powell
Courtesy Claire Mollé / Rocky Mountain Channel
Documentary filmmaker Nick Mollé looks over Lake Powell

Director and longtime Estes Park resident Nick Mollé spent decades making documentaries. His subjects include Rocky Mountain National Park, birds of Costa Rica and Australia’s wild animals. And a few years ago, he turned his attention to one of the most prominent environmental crises in the U.S. – the drought-stricken Colorado River.

But midway through the project, Mollé faced a major setback: Doctors diagnosed him with cancer. It would ultimately prove fatal.

Mollé spent his final months capturing sweeping vistas and quieter moments along the Colorado River, and enlisted family and friends to help capture footage.

Mollé died in March, but the finished film, called Stream of Conscience: The Colorado, debuts Monday night at the Historic Park Theatre in Estes Park.

Nick’s daughter Claire Mollé worked on the film and helped finish it. Claire joined Erin O’Toole to discuss her father’s work, and what gives this film about the Colorado River a distinct perspective.

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In The NoCo Colorado RiverEstes ParkColorado River Basin
In The NoCo
KUNC's In The NoCo is a daily slice of stories, news, people and issues. It's a window to the communities along the Colorado Rocky Mountains. The show brings context and insight to the stories of the day, often elevating unheard voices in the process. And because life in Northern Colorado is a balance of work and play, we celebrate the lighter side of things here, too.
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Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
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Brad Turner
Brad Turner is an executive producer in KUNC's newsroom. He manages the podcast team that makes In The NoCo, which also airs weekdays in Morning Edition and All Things Considered. His work as a podcaster and journalist has appeared on NPR's Weekend Edition, NPR Music, the PBS Newshour, Colorado Public Radio, MTV Online, the Denver Post, Boulder's Daily Camera, and the Longmont Times-Call.
See stories by Brad Turner