An Estes Park filmmaker’s final project examines the ailing Colorado River – and asks if anyone is listening

Director and longtime Estes Park resident Nick Mollé spent decades making documentaries . His subjects include Rocky Mountain National Park, birds of Costa Rica and Australia’s wild animals. And a few years ago, he turned his attention to one of the most prominent environmental crises in the U.S. – the drought-stricken Colorado River.

But midway through the project, Mollé faced a major setback: Doctors diagnosed him with cancer. It would ultimately prove fatal.

Mollé spent his final months capturing sweeping vistas and quieter moments along the Colorado River, and enlisted family and friends to help capture footage.

Mollé died in March, but the finished film, called Stream of Conscience: The Colorado , debuts Monday night at the Historic Park Theatre in Estes Park.

Nick’s daughter Claire Mollé worked on the film and helped finish it. Claire joined Erin O’Toole to discuss her father’s work, and what gives this film about the Colorado River a distinct perspective.