Career Education: Wolf Bites

Westminster Public Schools is one of the smallest school districts in metro Denver and has only one comprehensive high school. Westminster High School, or Westy as it's fondly called, houses the district's Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. In 2019, the district received a CTE grant from the state which paid for Wolf Bites, a food truck run by culinary students.

This episode follows them as they prepare for their first paid catering gig and features a video cinema arts student who helped produce the school's Wolf Bites video documentary.

Watch the student documentary here:

The Colorado Dream is a production of KUNC. It was reported, written and produced by Stephanie Daniel with editing and production help from Rae Solomon. KUNC news director Brian Larson is the editor and Jackie Hai is the digital editor. The theme music was composed by Matthew Simonson and other music is by Blue Dot Sessions.

Special thanks to KUNC president and CEO Tammy Terwelp, and Jason Gonzalez.

This story was produced as part of the Higher Education Media Fellowship at the Institute for Citizens & Scholars. The Fellowship supports new reporting into issues related to postsecondary career and technical education.