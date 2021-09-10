© 2021
colorado_dream_cover.png
The Colorado Dream

Career Education: Wolf Bites

Published September 10, 2021 at 1:30 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
1 of 8  — Photos: Wolf Bites
In 2019, Westminster Public Schools received a Career and Technical Education grant from the state to implement a program that encourages partnerships and reflects innovative ideas or practices. The district used the funds to buy Wolf Bites, a food truck operated by culinary students. The grant also helped the agriculture pathway expand into hydroponics and upgrade the irrigation system in the greenhouse so CTE students can grow food for Wolf Bites. The graphic design pathway created the food truck logo and signage, computer science will create a mobile app and video students are producing a documentary.
Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
2 of 8  — Photos: Wolf Bites
Westminster High School culinary student Sydney Gomez (center) writes a food order on a ticket during a practice event for Wolf Bites, the school district’s food truck. Gomez is interested in the cooking and business side of the culinary industry. When she graduates in May, she plans to go to community college and then continue on to a university.
Lottie Wilson / Westminster Public Schools
3 of 8  — Photos: Wolf Bites
Wolf Bites is run by students in the Career and Technical Education culinary pathway. This is the second practice event and the students are cooking lunch items like beef sliders, tomato soup and barbecue chicken wraps for Westminster High School teachers.
Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
4 of 8  — Photos: Wolf Bites
Westminster High School culinary teacher Chris Hill helps student Isaiah Nuanes with food orders. The culinary students run Wolf Bites, the school district’s food truck, and this is their second practice event. Service starts out smooth but begins to unravel as tickets pile up and orders take longer to get out.
Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
5 of 8  — Photos: Wolf Bites
Westminster High School student Neyrely Munoz is in the advanced documentary filmmaking class, part of the school’s CTE Video Cinema Arts pathway. She is editing a video documentary about the school district’s Wolf Bites food truck. Munoz now attends Hofstra University in Long Island, New York and plans to major in film and psychology. The skills she learned at Westy prepared her to get an Adobe Premiere Certificate, which should help her find work as a video editor during college.
Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
6 of 8  — Photos: Wolf Bites
Westminster High School culinary student Richard Rodriquez is preparing street tacos inside Wolf Bites, the school district’s student-run food truck. This is the students’ first official catering gig: the administration booked Wolf Bites to cater teacher appreciation day on Cinco de Mayo, May 5, 2021. Culinary teacher Chris Hill installed ticket rails after the second practice event to make the workflow run more smoothly.
Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
7 of 8  — Photos: Wolf Bites
Westminster High School culinary student Constancia Herrera puts rice into a container inside the Wolf Bites, the school district’s student-run food truck. The administration booked Wolf Bites to cater teacher appreciation day on Cinco de Mayo, May 5, 2021.
Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
8 of 8  — Photos: Wolf Bites
Westminster High School culinary student Giada Rosch distributes food orders to teachers. Rosch and her classmates run Wolf Bites, the school district’s food truck. The administration booked Wolf Bites to cater teacher appreciation day on Cinco de Mayo, May 5, 2021.
Stephanie Daniel / KUNC

Westminster Public Schools is one of the smallest school districts in metro Denver and has only one comprehensive high school. Westminster High School, or Westy as it's fondly called, houses the district's Career and Technical Education (CTE) program. In 2019, the district received a CTE grant from the state which paid for Wolf Bites, a food truck run by culinary students.

This episode follows them as they prepare for their first paid catering gig and features a video cinema arts student who helped produce the school's Wolf Bites video documentary.

Watch the student documentary here:

The Colorado Dream is a production of KUNC. It was reported, written and produced by Stephanie Daniel with editing and production help from Rae Solomon. KUNC news director Brian Larson is the editor and Jackie Hai is the digital editor. The theme music was composed by Matthew Simonson and other music is by Blue Dot Sessions.

Special thanks to KUNC president and CEO Tammy Terwelp, and Jason Gonzalez.

This story was produced as part of the Higher Education Media Fellowship at the Institute for Citizens & Scholars. The Fellowship supports new reporting into issues related to postsecondary career and technical education.

The Colorado Dream
Stephanie Daniel
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
