The Colorado Dream

Career Education: The First

Published September 17, 2021 at 2:20 PM MDT
Biomedical Innovations teacher Scott Troy consults a paper brain map with senior Zaira Villalobos. The class is studying how dementia affects different parts of the brain and students are working on group projects. They have to identify the different areas and create a wellness plan to treat people with dementia.
Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
Clockwise from front left: Westminster High School seniors Ziara Villalobos, Christopher Avena, Ivan Banuelos and Kiana Hall work together to create a wellness plan for people with dementia. They are in the Biomedical Innovations class, which is part of the four-year CTE Biomedical Science pathway at Westminster High School.
Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
Yvette De La Cruz-Carroll, Westminster High School’s Future Center career coach, works with culinary student Isaiah Nuanes on his resume. Westminster Public Schools created the Future Center about seven years ago with a grant from the Colorado Department of Education. The goal is to help all students in the district prepare for and find a career.
Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
Marie White (front left) wants to be a neurosurgeon. She and her classmates stand over a mannequin, listening for breath sounds during the Health Occupations class. In eighth grade, she worked with Westminster School District’s Future Center to map out which high school classes would best fit her career plans.
Stephanie Daniel / KUNC
Westminster High School senior Zaira Villalobos poses with her two siblings, Diego Villalobos and Abigail Villalobos at their home in Westminster last May. Zaira is a first-generation college student and is studying pre-med at the University of Colorado Denver. Her siblings already seem to be following in her footsteps: Abigail wants to be a veterinarian and Diego an emergency room doctor.
Stephanie Daniel / KUNC

Biomedical Science is the most popular Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathway at Westminster High School in Westminster, Colorado. Biomedical Innovations is the final of the four year-long classes. Last semester, students studied how dementia affects the brain and created wellness plans to treat these patients.

This episode follows three teens who will be first-generation college students. They are using the Biomedical Science and Health Occupations pathways to prepare for college and careers in the medical field.

The Colorado Dream is a production of KUNC. It was reported, written and produced by Stephanie Daniel with editing and production help from Rae Solomon. KUNC news director Brian Larson is the editor and Jackie Hai is the digital editor. The theme music was composed by Matthew Simonson and other music is by Blue Dot Sessions.

Special thanks to KUNC president and CEO Tammy Terwelp, and Jason Gonzalez.

This story was produced as part of the Higher Education Media Fellowship at the Institute for Citizens & Scholars. The Fellowship supports new reporting into issues related to postsecondary career and technical education.

Stephanie Daniel
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
