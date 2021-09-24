© 2021
The Colorado Dream

Career Education: Urban Ag

Published September 24, 2021 at 2:18 PM MDT
Junior Mya Kevil (right) shows the radish she grew to Westminster High School agriculture teacher Heather Crabtree. The Plant Science and Greenhouse Management class is a “super good way to learn how to take care of plants and just get some of the hands-on knowledge you don’t get in a ‘class’ class,” Mya says. Her career goal is to work at the Denver Botanic Gardens.
Junior Andrea Vargas tends to her plants in the greenhouse at Westminster High School. She’s been taking agriculture classes since freshman year and is now enrolled in the Plant Science and Greenhouse Management class because she “really likes plants and stuff.” Horticulture is her hobby; she plans to pursue a career in the beauty industry after she graduates.
Westminster High School Senior Jazmin Ponce Escoto and her classmates designed and installed the landscape at Tennyson Knolls Preparatory School. This project held special meaning for Jazmin — Tennyson Knolls is the elementary school she attended after immigrating here from Mexico. She is now studying Environmental Horticulture at Colorado State University.
After graduating from Westminster High School in 2020, Juan Dominquez landed a 13-month fellowship with GRID Colorado, a nonprofit solar installation company. During high school, Dominquez took an agriculture class where he learned about renewable energy and says it helped him get the apprenticeship. At this residential job site, he is installing the electrical gear.
Westminster High School has 13 Career and Technical Education pathways. Three of them fall under the agriculture umbrella: Animal Science, Plant Science and Power & Structural Technical Systems.
Westminster, Colorado began as a small farming community when the first settler arrived in 1870. Today, it is the state’s eighth-largest city. Even though it’s part of the sprawling, urban metro Denver area, Westminster has held onto its agricultural roots. There’s still a working farm about three miles from downtown. So it’s not surprising Westminster High School has a robust agriculture program.

This episode features the school’s Career and Technical Education agriculture pathway and two students who’ve found success in the urban jungle.

Watch Westminster High School students plant landscape design for Tennyson Knolls' sensory garden here:

The Colorado Dream is a production of KUNC. It was reported, written and produced by Stephanie Daniel with editing and production help from Rae Solomon. KUNC news director Brian Larson is the editor and Jackie Hai is the digital editor. The theme music was composed by Matthew Simonson and other music is by Blue Dot Sessions.

Special thanks to KUNC president and CEO Tammy Terwelp, and Jason Gonzalez.

This story was produced as part of the Higher Education Media Fellowship at the Institute for Citizens & Scholars. The Fellowship supports new reporting into issues related to postsecondary career and technical education.

The Colorado Dream
Stephanie Daniel
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
