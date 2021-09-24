Career Education: Urban Ag

Westminster, Colorado began as a small farming community when the first settler arrived in 1870. Today, it is the state’s eighth-largest city. Even though it’s part of the sprawling, urban metro Denver area, Westminster has held onto its agricultural roots. There’s still a working farm about three miles from downtown. So it’s not surprising Westminster High School has a robust agriculture program.

This episode features the school’s Career and Technical Education agriculture pathway and two students who’ve found success in the urban jungle.

Watch Westminster High School students plant landscape design for Tennyson Knolls' sensory garden here:

