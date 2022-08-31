© 2022
kunc-header-1440x90.png
NPR for Northern Colorado
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Colorado Dream Podcast.png
The Colorado Dream

Newcomers Welcome: Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony

Published August 31, 2022 at 3:20 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Ayelech G-Michael her hair pulled into a white wrap and wearing an orange dress, sits in her home. Before her is a small table with teacups, saucers, and other coffee accoutrements. A pitcher of water sits in a bowl to the right of the table. To the left, a small electric burner is on, the element bright orange. Ayelech is holding a small black sauce pan of coffee beans over it.
1 of 3  — Ayu_CoffeeCeremony_2.jpg
Ayelech G-Michael roasts coffee beans during an Ethiopian Coffee Ceremony at her home in Aurora, Co.
Stephanie Daniel
Ayelech G-Michael, her hair pulled into a white and orange wrap, stands in her kitchen picks up large circles of brown injera on a white plate.
2 of 3  — Ayu_EthiopianFood_1.jpg
Ayelech G-Michael places injera on a plate in her home on Aurora, Co. Injera is a staple food in Ethiopia. The spongy, sour flatbread is used to scoop up, and eat with, food.
Stephanie Daniel
Ayelech G-Michael stands next to a glass-top table where she is plating salad onto a plate of orange shiro and injera. A full plate sits in front of her. Also on the table are white bowls of food and the glass salad bowl.
3 of 3  — Ayu_EthiopianFood_2.jpg
Ayelech G-Michael serves a traditional Ethiopian meal of beef tibs, shiro, salad and injera at her home in Aurora, Co.
Stephanie Daniel

Aurora is home to immigrants and refugees from around the world. To help them succeed, the city created an ambitious integration plan that focuses heavily on supporting foreign-born entrepreneurs. And for good reason; immigrants and refugees have higher rates of starting new businesses than American-born residents. Throughout the city there are immigrant-owned businesses like food markets, restaurants, beauty salons and transportation companies.

“Aurora, it's welcoming and if you are comfortable, you achieve,” said Ayelech G-Michael. “First impression, you see somebody who look like you, you would be comfortable. I think that's why Aurora (has) a lot of entrepreneur(s).”

G-Michael is one of these entrepreneurs. She came to the U.S. to go to college in 1995 and then moved to Aurora five years later. She has owned a liquor store and a home health agency. Now, she works as an interpreter for medical and law offices, schools and the community. She interprets two Ethiopian languages: Amharic and Tigrinya.

She also performs Ethiopian coffee ceremonies at events around Aurora, including the city’s annual Global Fest.

“That's how I start serving the coffee,” she said. “To show my culture to other very diverse Aurora.”

Credits

The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome is a production from KUNC. It was written and reported by Stephanie Daniel. Editing by Johanna Zorn. This season's theme song was composed by Jason Paton, who also sound designedand mixed the episode. Ashley Jefcoat is the digital editor.

The Colorado Dream
Stephanie Daniel
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
See stories by Stephanie Daniel