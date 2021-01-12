© 2021
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Rocky Mountain states of Colorado Idaho, Utah and Wyoming.

Rep. Liz Cheney Will Vote To Impeach Trump

Wyoming Public Radio | By Maggie Mullen
Published January 12, 2021 at 4:45 PM MST

In a press release sent out Tuesday afternoon, Wyoming Congresswoman and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney announced she would vote to impeach President Trump.

She is the first member of the GOP congressional leadership to do so.

In a statement, Cheney, the number three House Republican, said, "The President of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob, and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing."

Cheney's voting record has largely been in support of the president, but in more recent months, the lawmaker has publicly opposed him, including last week, when she condemned his role in the insurrection at the Capitol.

Cheney also said in her statement "There has never been a greater betrayal by a President of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution."

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.


Copyright 2021 Wyoming Public Radio. To see more, visit Wyoming Public Radio.

