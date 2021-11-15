© 2021
Politics
Capitol Coverage
KUNC is a member of Capitol Coverage, a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.

Colorado has new legislative districts. Find out which one is yours

KUNC | By Scott Franz
Published November 15, 2021 at 3:10 PM MST
SF_Capitol_Dawn.jpg
Scott Franz/Capitol Coverage
/

The Colorado Supreme Court has approved new maps of legislative districts that will affect statehouse races for the next decade.

The new boundaries appear to give Democrats an edge in next year’s elections to determine which party controls the legislative agenda at the Capitol.

Of the 65 districts in the House, there are 16 that non-partisan staffers at the Capitol rated as politically competitive.

SF_House_Map.JPG
Courtesy Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions
A map of the approved Colorado House districts.

In the Senate, 11 of the 35 seats are considered competitive. A large southwest Colorado district and another including Loveland and Estes Park are projected to be among the biggest battlegrounds.

SF_Senate_Map.JPG
Courtesy Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions
A map of the approved Colorado Senate districts.

Find an interactive Senate map here.

Find an interactive House map here.

The Supreme Court’s approval of the maps concludes a redistricting process that happens once a decade. There were legal challenges to the process, but the court rejected them. This year was the first time an independent commission drew the boundaries instead of state lawmakers.

The process was changed after voters passed two ballot initiatives in 2018.

“Coloradans voted for Amendment Y and Z and the commissioners and staff delivered,” said Jessika Shipley, staff director of the Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission, in a written statement. “These maps reflect how the state is growing and evolving, and the variety of voices we heard from communities over the last year.”

