Politics

Polis launches bid for second term as Colorado's governor

KUNC | By Associated Press
Published February 15, 2022 at 4:08 PM MST
Governor Jared Polis stands waving to a crowd in the state Capitol, looking off-camera to the left.
AAron Ontiveroz
/
Pool photo, The Denver Post
Gov. Jared Polis waves after delivering his State of the State address at the Colorado state Capitol building on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022.

Democrat Jared Polis formally announced his bid Tuesday for a second term as Colorado’s governor, citing his record in confronting the coronavirus pandemic, efforts to curb health care costs and a commitment to expanding early childhood education.

Polis announced his bid in a video with Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera that emphasized the cost of living and crime as key issues — an agenda also promoted by state Republicans this election year. Polis and Primavera planned to launch the campaign in Pueblo Tuesday.

A tech entrepreneur and five-term U.S. congressman, Polis defeated Republican Treasurer Walker Stapleton in 2018 to win his first term.

Several Republican candidates are vying to challenge Polis. They include University of Colorado regent Heidi Ganahl and Greg Lopez, a former Parker mayor and former state director for the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

