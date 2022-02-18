Polis outlines his re-election priorities during campaign stop in Greeley

Gov. Jared Polis visited Denver and several cities in Northern Colorado today as part of his campaign to be re-elected as Colorado’s governor for the upcoming term.

Polis’ first term was tested by many challenges, including the pandemic and historic wildfires.

During his campaign stop at The Tavern at St. Michael’s in Greeley, the governor discussed his priorities moving forward.

He said he is working with Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera to stabilize property taxes and reduce the cost of living in Colorado.

Polis outlined the state’s plan to make housing more affordable across the state by using federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.

“Working with cities, counties and private developers, we’re gonna leverage up to $500 million of one-time state funds, to create more housing in a thoughtful way, close to where jobs are,” he said.

On the topic of education, Polis announced that voters have approved free pre-school by 2023. He stated that another goal is investing in electric school buses, citing benefits to air quality, climate and children’s health.

Polis is also working to waive licensing fees for health care professionals.

“The last thing we should be doing is charging a nurse for the privilege of being a nurse,” he said, “after what they’ve been through the last two years.”