League of Women Voters cancels one candidate forum, moves forward with another

The House District candidate forum will be held via Zoom on Thursday, Sept. 29, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. Viewers can access the meeting via the League of Women Voters of Greeley-Weld County website , and will have a chance to pose questions to the candidates.

An upcoming candidate forum put on by the League of Women Voters of Greeley-Weld County has been canceled.

The Congressional Districts 4 and 8 Candidate Forum had been scheduled for Thursday, but organizers said not enough candidates would be participating in the event for it to remain balanced and non-partisan.

The League, along with the Latino Coalition of Weld County, is hosting another candidate forum next week, which will include those running for State House Districts 48, 50 and 64.

Participants in that event include Democratic candidate Spring Erickson and Libertarian candidate Eric Joss in the District 48 race; Democrat Mary Young and Republican Ryan Gonzalez in the District 50 race; and Democrat Richard Webster and Republican Ryan Armagost in the District 64 race.