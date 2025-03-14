Purplish: Colorado lawmakers hit halftime at the State Capitol

Colorado lawmakers are just past the halfway point of this year’s legislative session. That means it’s crunch time, with plenty of big, controversial bills still in play on guns, labor, housing and other topics. And on top of all that — the biggest task before lawmakers is finding more than $1 billion in budget savings in order to keep state spending in balance.

It’s been a busy few months at the statehouse, and CPR’s Bente Birkeland , KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods and The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul have been there for all of it. From people to policy, the three reporters sum up what’s happened thus far. They also dig into the current goings-on under the Gold Dome, and look ahead at what big fights and legislation lay ahead in the not-too-distant future.

One surprising storyline so far this year is that Democrats seem to be getting along. That has helped them push through divisive legislation, like a plan to restrict access to guns with detachable magazines, and move swiftly past the surprise resignation of state Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis.

However, the Democratic caucuses have not been able to come to terms with Gov. Jared Polis on repeal of the Labor Peace Act. Polis, a Democrat, has signaled that a veto is not off the table if the legislature undoes the 80-year-old law without making some concessions to business.

Lawmakers face another difficult balancing act on immigration. Many Democrats want to push back against the Trump administration, but their options are limited and any action is likely to prompt retaliation.

At the same time, Republicans are struggling to have their priorities heard. But as the clock ticks down to the end of session, their power to delay and debate could give them new leverage over final, hot-button issues.

