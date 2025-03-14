© 2025
Colorado Capitol News Alliance
Colorado Capitol coverage is produced by the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish: Colorado lawmakers hit halftime at the State Capitol

KUNC | By Bente Birkeland,
Lucas Brady WoodsJesse Paul, The Colorado Sun
Published March 14, 2025 at 3:12 PM MDT
A gray state Capitol building with a golden dome viewed from the bottom of a wide stone staircase up to the entrance.
Scott Franz
/
KUNC
Lawmakers have reached the midway point of the legislative session. The second half is usually more intense than the first.

Colorado lawmakers are just past the halfway point of this year’s legislative session. That means it’s crunch time, with plenty of big, controversial bills still in play on guns, labor, housing and other topics. And on top of all that — the biggest task before lawmakers is finding more than $1 billion in budget savings in order to keep state spending in balance.

It’s been a busy few months at the statehouse, and CPR’s Bente Birkeland, KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods and The Colorado Sun’s Jesse Paul have been there for all of it. From people to policy, the three reporters sum up what’s happened thus far. They also dig into the current goings-on under the Gold Dome, and look ahead at what big fights and legislation lay ahead in the not-too-distant future.

One surprising storyline so far this year is that Democrats seem to be getting along. That has helped them push through divisive legislation, like a plan to restrict access to guns with detachable magazines, and move swiftly past the surprise resignation of state Sen. Sonya Jaquez Lewis.

However, the Democratic caucuses have not been able to come to terms with Gov. Jared Polis on repeal of the Labor Peace Act. Polis, a Democrat, has signaled that a veto is not off the table if the legislature undoes the 80-year-old law without making some concessions to business.

Lawmakers face another difficult balancing act on immigration. Many Democrats want to push back against the Trump administration, but their options are limited and any action is likely to prompt retaliation.

At the same time, Republicans are struggling to have their priorities heard. But as the clock ticks down to the end of session, their power to delay and debate could give them new leverage over final, hot-button issues.

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Funding for the Alliance is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. This episode was edited by Megan Verlee and sound designed and engineered by Shane Rumsey. Our theme music is by Brad Turner.
Bente Birkeland
Bente Birkeland is an award-winning journalist who joined Colorado Public Radio in August 2018 after a decade of reporting on the Colorado state capitol for the Rocky Mountain Community Radio collaborative and KUNC. In 2017, Bente was named Colorado Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists (SPJ), and she was awarded with a National Investigative Reporting Award by SPJ a year later.
Lucas Brady Woods
I’m the Statehouse Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the Colorado State Capitol. I cover the legislature, the governor, and government agencies.
Jesse Paul, The Colorado Sun
