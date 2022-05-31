Most of the Mountain West is in for a hot and dry summer, forecasters say

News brief

The National Weather Service released its June outlook today, and more hot and dry conditions are forecasted for Utah, Nevada, Colorado or New Mexico.

Part of all of those states are expected to have higher than normal temperatures and lower than normal precipitation. And a forecast for later in the summer , published on May 19, suggests those higher temperatures will stick around.

There is some good news for Montana and areas of northern Idaho and Wyoming.

“Looks like the early part of June could see kind of a cool, relatively wet start – a continuation of what we’ve seen this past spring across both the Pacific Northwest and Northern Rockies,” said Brad Pugh, a meteorologist with the Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center.

However, those areas are expected to heat up as the summer progresses and face lower than normal levels of precipitation. That means vegetation growing well under early summer rains could dry out and fuel wildfires later on.

The next wildfire outlook is expected to be published by the National Interagency Fire Center on June 1.

