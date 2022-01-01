Samantha Coetzee

As a host and reporter at KUNC, I have the privilege of delivering you the news in two ways — from behind the mic and behind the scenes. In addition to hosting Morning Edition, All Things Considered, and Weekend Edition when necessary, I’ll report on pressing news of the day and arts and culture on the Front Range.

I value being the bridge between the news and the listener and making sure you are kept up to date with trusted and accurate journalistic content. Being a voice for my community is a driving motivator in my decision to be a journalist. I believe a story isn’t done being told until all perspectives are considered.

Before coming to Colorado, I was a New Hampshire native, where I hosted for New Hampshire Public Radio and was the general manager of my college radio station, WUNH. I also produced a podcast at the University of New Hampshire with professors and scholars focused on Greek mythology called The Greek Myth Files. While general manager at WUNH, we received recognition as Outstanding Media Organization for our work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

My two loves in this world are R&R: radio and rocks. When I’m not in the studio, I’m at the climbing gym or the crag, creating some form of art or at a kombuchery around Fort Collins.