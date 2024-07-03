Seung Min Kim, Will Weissert and Farnoush Amiri Associated Press

President Joe Biden is vowing to keep running for reelection as he rejects pressure from within his Democratic Party to withdraw after a disastrous debate performance raised questions about his readiness. But in an ominous sign, one of his top allies publicly suggested Wednesday a way that the party might choose someone else. According to a campaign aides, Biden told his staff that "no one is pushing me out" of the race. But there are signs that support for Biden is rapidly eroding among Democrats on Capitol Hill.