Colorado Edition: Hit Hardest

Today on Colorado Edition: We speak with Larimer County’s public health director about the county’s new variance from state COVID-19 restrictions. We’ll also hear the first part in a series focusing on the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on Weld County’s Hispanic communities. Plus, we’ll learn about a newly developed COVID test that uses modern scratch-and-sniff technology, and we’ll get some winter book recommendations.

Today’s guests include: Tom Gonzales, public health director for the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment; John Ingold, a writer at the Colorado Sun; and Megan Szmyd with Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC’s Adam Rayes, who covers rural and small communities.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. We get production help from Rae Solomon and Adam Rayes. KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions:

“Song One” by Artist Name

Song Two

Song Three

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

