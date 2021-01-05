Colorado Edition: Bridging The Gap

Today on Colorado Edition: As Colorado schools begin their spring semester, essential workers in education have been moved higher on the state’s vaccine priority list. We’ll have more on that, plus a conversation with the 2021 Colorado teacher of the year. We learn about the role of the Colorado Supreme Court, which welcomed its newest justice this week. And we examine the communication barriers that can keep Latino communities from getting vital information about COVID-19 – and those working to close that gap.

Today’s guests include: Erica Meltzer, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Colorado; Aya Gruber, professor at University of Colorado School of Law; and educator Gerardo Munoz with the Denver Center for International Studies. This episode features reporting from KUNC’s Leigh Paterson.

