Colorado Edition: A Matter Of Security

Today on Colorado Edition: Following the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. by a pro-Trump mob, we hear reactions from members of Colorado’s delegation, and we look at how the attack could impact security at the Colorado state Capitol building. Plus, we hear from a pastoral couple in Weld County, who are seeing firsthand how hard COVID-19 is hitting Latino communities there. We also look back at the ebbs and flows of the state economy in 2020, and we break down recent federal and state pandemic stimulus bills.

