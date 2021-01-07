© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
CoEd_logo_0308.png
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: A Matter Of Security

protestors_colorado_capitol_LR_20210106.jpg
Leigh Paterson
/
KUNC
Pro-Trump protests at the Colorado state Capitol wound down Wednesday afternoon, following a day of unrest in Washington, D.C.

Today on Colorado Edition: Following the violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. by a pro-Trump mob, we hear reactions from members of Colorado’s delegation, and we look at how the attack could impact security at the Colorado state Capitol building. Plus, we hear from a pastoral couple in Weld County, who are seeing firsthand how hard COVID-19 is hitting Latino communities there. We also look back at the ebbs and flows of the state economy in 2020, and we break down recent federal and state pandemic stimulus bills.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. We get production help from Rae Solomon and Adam Rayes. KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
Stay Connected
Related Content
  • us_capitol_phil_roeder_cc-by.jpg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Violence At The U.S. Capitol
    Today on Colorado Edition: We take a look through a Colorado angle at the news of armed insurrectionists forcing their way into the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. In today’s show, we hear from: Colorado representatives Lauren Boebert (R), Ken Buck (R) and Joe Neguse (D). We also hear from Lisa Cohen, chief of staff for Rep. Diana DeGette (D).
  • A woman opens a bulk package of food on a pallet in a parking lot.
    News
    Colorado Edition: Bridging The Gap
    Today on Colorado Edition: As schools begin their spring semester, essential workers in education have been moved higher on the state’s vaccine priority list. We’ll have more on that, plus a conversation with the 2021 Colorado teacher of the year. We learn about the role of the state Supreme Court, which welcomed its newest justice this week. And we examine the communication barriers that can keep Latino communities from getting vital information about COVID-19 – and those working to close that gap.
  • promotora_testing_LP_2020.jpeg
    News
    Colorado Edition: Hit Hardest
    Today on Colorado Edition: We speak with Larimer County’s public health director about the county’s new variance from state COVID-19 restrictions. We’ll also hear the first part in a series focusing on the disproportionate impact of the pandemic on Weld County’s Hispanic communities. Plus, we’ll learn about a newly developed COVID test that uses modern scratch-and-sniff technology, and we’ll get some winter book recommendations.
Load More