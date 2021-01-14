© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Learning From The Past

Cameron Peak Fire
Poudre Fire Authority
A Poudre Fire Authority crew works the Cameron Peak Fire on Aug. 19, 2020.

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore newly released climate data that shows the last seven years have been the seven warmest years on record. We learn about the unexpected bond some people have formed with their pets – of the feathered kind. We talk with the hosts of NPR’s narrative history show Throughline about how we can understand today’s news by journeying back in time. And our film critic reviews a new movie about a young woman coping with grief.

Today’s guests include: Ahira Sanchez-Lugo with NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information, and the hosts of NPR’s Throughline, Rund Abdelfatah and Ramtin Arablouei. This episode features reporting from KUNC’s arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1) and Adam Rayes (@arayes17).

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

KUNC's Colorado EditionColorado EditionNational Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)
