Colorado Edition: Letting The Days Go By

Today on Colorado Edition: We learn more about a recent grant the Colorado Community College System is using to rework their police training programs. We’ll also hear about the fight against extremist radicalization and explore what experts have to say about the next possible pandemic. And we'll learn about the city of Greeley’s plan to acquire water rights on a property called Terry Ranch, located in northwest Weld County.

Today’s guests include: Dr. Landon Pirius, vice chancellor for academic and student affairs with the Colorado Community College System; Jeremy Shaver, associate regional director for the Mountain States Region of the Anti-Defamation League; Dan Mika, a reporter with BizWest; and Kaiser Health News’ Jim Robbins. Today’s show features reporting from KUNC’s Amanda Andrews.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. We get production help from Rae Solomon and Adam Rayes. KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

