Colorado Edition: Delivering Change

Today on Colorado Edition: We’ll get the latest on pandemic relief for unemployed Coloradans and small businesses, including how fraud has mired the process for some. We explore why the pandemic-induced recession has been particularly hard on women. We’ll hear about efforts in Lamar to rethink a racially insensitive school mascot. And we’ll learn about the life and legacy of Denver’s first Black woman physician, Dr. Justina Ford.

Today’s guests include: Tamara Chuang, tech and business reporter for the Colorado Sun; Stephanie Davis with Lamar Proud; and Terri Gentry with the Black American West Museum & Heritage Center. Today’s episode also features reporting from Maggie Mullen with the Mountain West News Bureau.

Note: If you’re concerned about unemployment fraud, there are several forms you can fill out and send. File this form with the Colorado Department of Labor if you suspect a claim was fraudulently filed in your name. File this one if you received an unemployment 1099 form and shouldn’t have.

