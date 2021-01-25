© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: As Long As You Can Do Your Job

courtesy of the Loveland Chamber of Commerce

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore President Joe Biden’s reversal of the ban that kept transgender people from joining the military. We’ll also hear about Colorado’s shrinking middle class and the state budget’s role in it. We’ll also meet grocery workers who are turning to their union for help as they face the risk of contracting COVID-19, and we’ll check in with the Loveland valentine remailing program to see how it’s keeping things moving during the pandemic.

Today’s guests include: The Colorado Sun’s Jennifer Brown. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC’s arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick, KUNC’s rural and small communities reporter Adam Rayes, and KUNC’s military reporter Michael de Yoanna.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. We get production help from Rae Solomon and Adam Rayes. KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

