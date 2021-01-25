Colorado Edition: As Long As You Can Do Your Job

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore President Joe Biden’s reversal of the ban that kept transgender people from joining the military. We’ll also hear about Colorado’s shrinking middle class and the state budget’s role in it. We’ll also meet grocery workers who are turning to their union for help as they face the risk of contracting COVID-19, and we’ll check in with the Loveland valentine remailing program to see how it’s keeping things moving during the pandemic.

Today’s guests include: The Colorado Sun’s Jennifer Brown. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC’s arts and culture reporter Stacy Nick, KUNC’s rural and small communities reporter Adam Rayes, and KUNC’s military reporter Michael de Yoanna.

