Colorado Edition: What We're Not Getting

Today on Colorado Edition: Coronavirus vaccine efforts are underway, but data suggests the doses aren’t quite reaching rural communities and people of color. We’ll hear from the head of a large community health provider about how they’re working to change that. And as Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert wraps up her first few weeks in office, we’ll explore whether there’s a place in the post-Trump era for her divisive political style. We’ll also check in on how the return to in-person learning is going for students in the Greeley-Evans school district, and for Denver Public Schools.

Today’s guests include John Santistevan, president & CEO of Salud Family Health Centers; Dierdre Pilch, superintendent of Greeley-Evans District 6; and Melanie Asmar, senior reporter with Chalkbeat Colorado. This episode also features reporting from Robyn Vincent, KUNC’s reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau.

