Colorado Edition: What We're Not Getting

covid_vaccine_shipment_polis_20201214.jpg
Office of Gov. Jared Polis
Gov. Jared Polis signs for a package containing Colorado's first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines, in a still frame taken from a livestream on the governor's Facebook page.

Today on Colorado Edition: Coronavirus vaccine efforts are underway, but data suggests the doses aren’t quite reaching rural communities and people of color. We’ll hear from the head of a large community health provider about how they’re working to change that. And as Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert wraps up her first few weeks in office, we’ll explore whether there’s a place in the post-Trump era for her divisive political style. We’ll also check in on how the return to in-person learning is going for students in the Greeley-Evans school district, and for Denver Public Schools.

Today’s guests include John Santistevan, president & CEO of Salud Family Health Centers; Dierdre Pilch, superintendent of Greeley-Evans District 6; and Melanie Asmar, senior reporter with Chalkbeat Colorado. This episode also features reporting from Robyn Vincent, KUNC’s reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman, and produced by Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1) and Adam Rayes (@arayes17). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

