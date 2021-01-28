Colorado Edition: High Enough To Worry

Today on Colorado Edition: We hear about vaccine distribution among Colorado nursing home and assisted living facility staff, some of whom are choosing to skip the vaccine. We’ll also explore the mental health challenges facing first responders in northern Colorado. And, KUNC’s film critic reviews Simon Stone’s 2021 film The Dig.

Today's guests include: KUNC military and investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna, KUNC's mental health reporter Leigh Paterson and KUNC's film critic Howie Movshovitz.

