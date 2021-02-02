Colorado Edition: Vulnerable In So Many Ways

On today’s Colorado Edition: We look at the long, bumpy road to getting essential workers, such as those in grocery stores, factories and food production plants vaccinated against COVID-19. We explore data that shows Indigenous people in the Mountain West are much more likely than whites to be killed in encounters with police. We analyze current drought conditions in the Colorado River basin, and we’ll hear how the pandemic may be spurring school districts across the state to finally update their aging ventilation systems.

Our guests today include: Yesenia Robles, reporter for Chalkbeat Colorado, and Adam Rayes, KUNC’s rural and small communities reporter. This episode features reporting from KUNC’s Luke Runyon, who covers the Colorado River basin, and Savannah Maher with the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

