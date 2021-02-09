© 2021
Colorado Edition: Striving For Equal Access

Mass Vaccination Site
Andy Cross
/
The Denver Post
WWII Air Force veteran Eugene Jiggitts (left) gets his COVID-19 vaccination shot from Dr. Richard Pang at the UCHealth mass vaccination clinic in the Coors Field parking lot Jan. 30, 2021.

On today’s Colorado Edition: As COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out across the state, health experts are noting disparities in communities of color. We’ll hear about the work of a statewide vaccine equity task force, and a group in the Roaring Fork Valley, working to change that by broadening the message around the safety of the vaccines. And we’ll hear from Dr. Melba Patillo Beals, one of the members of the Little Rock Nine, about her experience integrating Central High School in 1957 and the ongoing fight against racism today.

Today’s guests include: Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo, chief inclusion and diversity officer at Centura Health, and member of the Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce; and educator, author and journalist Melba Patillo Beals. Today’s episode features reporting from Alex Hager of Aspen Public Radio.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.

