Colorado Edition: Striving For Equal Access

On today’s Colorado Edition: As COVID-19 vaccines are rolled out across the state, health experts are noting disparities in communities of color. We’ll hear about the work of a statewide vaccine equity task force, and a group in the Roaring Fork Valley, working to change that by broadening the message around the safety of the vaccines. And we’ll hear from Dr. Melba Patillo Beals, one of the members of the Little Rock Nine, about her experience integrating Central High School in 1957 and the ongoing fight against racism today.

Today’s guests include: Dr. Oswaldo Grenardo, chief inclusion and diversity officer at Centura Health, and member of the Colorado Vaccine Equity Taskforce; and educator, author and journalist Melba Patillo Beals. Today’s episode features reporting from Alex Hager of Aspen Public Radio.

