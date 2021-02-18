© 2021
KUNC's Colorado Edition

Colorado Edition: Considered Extremely Rare

Leigh Paterson
KUNC

Today on Colorado Edition: We hear more about one lawmaker’s push to ban or rein in paramedics' use of ketamine in law enforcement encounters, following the death of Elijah McClain, and more than 900 other ketamine sedations in the state. We’ll visit a church in Aurora that’s trying to close gaps in vaccine distribution. We’ll also speak with a local activist about the last year of protests, where she occasionally tended to protesters in Denver as a street medic, and we’ll hear a review of the new film Minari.

Today’s guests include independent Colorado organizer and activist, Iris Butler. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC military and investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna and KUNC economy reporter, Matt Bloom. And we hear a review from KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz, who teachers film and television at CU Boulder.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Adam Rayes (@arayes17), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

