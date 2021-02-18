Colorado Edition: Considered Extremely Rare

Today on Colorado Edition: We hear more about one lawmaker’s push to ban or rein in paramedics' use of ketamine in law enforcement encounters, following the death of Elijah McClain, and more than 900 other ketamine sedations in the state. We’ll visit a church in Aurora that’s trying to close gaps in vaccine distribution. We’ll also speak with a local activist about the last year of protests, where she occasionally tended to protesters in Denver as a street medic, and we’ll hear a review of the new film Minari.

Today’s guests include independent Colorado organizer and activist, Iris Butler. Today’s show features reporting from: KUNC military and investigative reporter Michael de Yoanna and KUNC economy reporter, Matt Bloom. And we hear a review from KUNC film critic Howie Movshovitz, who teachers film and television at CU Boulder.

