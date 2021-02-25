© 2021
Colorado Edition: Black History And Culture Of The West

Randall Wagner
Abe Morris is a retired professional rodeo cowboy.

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore the history and contributions of Black cowboys in the West, and how Black cowboy culture lives on in rodeos today. We’ll also revisit a conversation with Denver-based artist Narkita Gold about her project Black In Denver, and we get the story behind a historic baseball tournament in Colorado, later dubbed “The Little World Series of the West.”

Today’s guests include: Eleise Clark, a historian with the Black American West Museum; Abe Morris, rodeo announcer and retired professional rodeo cowboy; Denver-based artist, Narkita Gold; and Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro League Baseball Museum.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Adam Rayes (@arayes17), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

KUNC's Colorado Edition
