Colorado Edition: Black History And Culture Of The West

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore the history and contributions of Black cowboys in the West, and how Black cowboy culture lives on in rodeos today. We’ll also revisit a conversation with Denver-based artist Narkita Gold about her project Black In Denver, and we get the story behind a historic baseball tournament in Colorado, later dubbed “The Little World Series of the West.”

Today’s guests include: Eleise Clark, a historian with the Black American West Museum; Abe Morris, rodeo announcer and retired professional rodeo cowboy; Denver-based artist, Narkita Gold; and Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro League Baseball Museum.

