Colorado Edition: Shaped By Impact

Today on Colorado Edition: We look at how transportation has and hasn’t been factored into states’ vaccine distribution plans, and what transit options exist for residents of rural areas to access far-away vaccination sites. We’ll also take a look at how the vaccine rollout is going for educators. Plus, we’ll hear from a local high school leader on racial equity and the importance of recruiting more teachers of color, and we learn more about CTE, a degenerative brain disease commonly found in athletes.

Today’s guests include: Erica Meltzer, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Colorado; Chris Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation; and Jayla Hemphill, a high school student and youth recipient of the 2021 Juanita Gray Community Service Award. Today’s show features reporting from Robyn Vincent, a reporter with KUNC and the Mountain West News Bureau.

