Colorado Edition: Shaped By Impact

brain on football
University of The Fraser Valley / CC BY 2.0

Today on Colorado Edition: We look at how transportation has and hasn’t been factored into states’ vaccine distribution plans, and what transit options exist for residents of rural areas to access far-away vaccination sites. We’ll also take a look at how the vaccine rollout is going for educators. Plus, we’ll hear from a local high school leader on racial equity and the importance of recruiting more teachers of color, and we learn more about CTE, a degenerative brain disease commonly found in athletes.

Today’s guests include: Erica Meltzer, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Colorado; Chris Nowinski, co-founder and CEO of the Concussion Legacy Foundation; and Jayla Hemphill, a high school student and youth recipient of the 2021 Juanita Gray Community Service Award. Today’s show features reporting from Robyn Vincent, a reporter with KUNC and the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our production team includes Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny), Adam Rayes (@arayes17), Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib) and Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer. Web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC's air, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

