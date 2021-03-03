Colorado Edition: Focus On The Goal

Today on Colorado Edition: We’ll learn about a unique program at the University of Northern Colorado that’s helping college students with intellectual and developmental disabilities prepare for life after graduation. We'll hear about the third major retail center along the Front Range to face foreclosure in just the last few months. And, we look at how pandemic-induced revenue shortfalls are renewing conversations about whether states should exempt menstrual products from sales tax.

Our guests include Erica Breunlin, education reporter for the Colorado Sun; and BizWest reporter Dan Mika. Today’s episode features reporting from KUNC reporter Stephanie Daniel, and Maggie Mullen of the Mountain West News Bureau.

Colorado Edition is made possible with support from our KUNC members. Thank you!

Colorado Edition is hosted by Erin O'Toole (@ErinOtoole1) and Henry Zimmerman. Our producers are Tess Novotny (@tess_novotny) and Alana Schreiber (@ayyschreib). The web was edited by digital editor Jackie Hai. We get production help from Rae Solomon (@raedear1). KUNC news director Brian Larson is our executive producer.

Our theme music was composed by Colorado musicians Briana Harris and Johnny Burroughs. Other music in the show provided by Blue Dot Sessions.

KUNC's Colorado Edition is a news magazine taking an in-depth look at the issues and culture of Northern Colorado. It's available on our website, as well as on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. You can hear the show on KUNC, Monday through Thursday at 6:30 p.m., or Tuesday through Friday at 8:30 a.m.