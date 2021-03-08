Colorado Edition: Through The Tubes

Today on Colorado Edition: We explore how funding cuts related to the pandemic are affecting programs designed to keep people with unmet mental health needs out of the criminal justice system. We’ll also learn about a new software upgrade to a long-neglected state website that allows you to follow the more than $30 billion Colorado’s government spends each year. Plus, we’ll learn more about how COVID-19 can affect our senses of hearing and smell, and we get the latest on the state’s efforts to secure more resources for fighting wildfires, such as water- and retardant-dropping planes and helicopters.

Today’s guests include: Kate Carr, president of the Hearing Industries Association; Kenny Chan, chair of the Department of Pediatric Otolaryngology at Children’s Hospital Colorado; and Jesse Paul, who covers politics as a reporter for the Colorado Sun. And today’s show features reporting from: KUNC mental health reporter Leigh Paterson; and KUNC’s statehouse reporter Scott Franz.

